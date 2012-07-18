Senator Schumer Tells Bernanke: 'Get To Work, Mr. Chairman'

Joe Weisenthal

It appears that Democrats may be taking a more aggressive stand in urging the Fed to do more easing.

After 5-minute discussion of the economy, and the ongoing disappointing recovery, Chuck Schumer ended his query of Ben Bernanke at the Senate today with this memorable exchange.

His conclusion: “Get to work, Mr. Chairman.”

UPDATE: If the video isn’t working for you, watch it at CNBC

