Schumer says he'll vote 'no' on Trump's Supreme Court nominee

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday he will not support the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

“Judge Gorsuch’s nomination will face a cloture vote & as I’ve said, he will have to earn sixty votes for confirmation. My vote will be ‘No,'” he tweeted.

Schumer’s tweet came one day after Gorsuch finished his 20-hour-long testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Schumer’s announcement likely signals a Democratic attempt to filibuster Gorsuch’s nomination — Republicans currently need 60 votes to confirm the judge, unless they opt to trigger the so-called “nuclear option” to eliminate the filibuster and confirm Gorsuch with just 51 votes.

On Thursday, Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania also said he wouldn’t support Gorsuch’s nomination, telling media he had concerns about about Gorsuch’s “rigid and restrictive judicial philosophy.”

NOW WATCH: Watch Trump surprise the first White House tour group



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.