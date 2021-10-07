Chuck Schumer just said Congress has a debt ceiling deal to prevent default through December

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) calls on reporters following a weekly Democratic policy luncheon on October 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. Leader Schumer said he will bring a vote on a debt limit increase later this week, in an attempt to ensure the U.S. does not default on its debt, which Senate Republicans are expected to block. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Democrats and Republicans struck a deal to avoid a national default within weeks.

It temporarily defuses a showdown that had the potential to end in a catastrophic default.

Some Democrats said the maneuver from McConnell was intended to jam them down the road.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday Congress has reached a debt ceiling deal to prevent default through early December.

“We have reached agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December, and it’s our hope that we can get this done as soon as today,” the Democrat said. A vote is expected later in the day.

The announcement came one day after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered Democrats a two-month lift of the debt ceiling, Insider previously reported.

The deal temporarily defuses a showdown over the nation’s ability to repay its bills that pushed the US to the brink of default, punting it for another two months. Congress will have to address it along with government funding in late fall.

Some Democrats said they believed the December deadline was an intentional maneuver from McConnell to jam them as they tried to enact President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. They’re hammering out a $US3.5 ($AU5) trillion social spending plan aimed at expanding healthcare, childcare, and education.

“They absolutely are trying to slow down the legislative agenda and make it harder to actually get things done,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan told Insider.

