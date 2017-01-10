Chuck Schumer trolls Mitch McConnell with reappropriated 2009 letter to make a point about Trump's Cabinet hearings

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer revamped a 2009 letter from Mitch McConnell to Harry Reid in an attempt to make a point about President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming Cabinet confirmation hearings.

Schumer, the New York Democrat, wrote on Twitter that Democrats’ requests regarding the Cabinet appointments are “eminently reasonable” and “shared by leaders of both parties.”

“I’ll return this letter to [McConnell] with the same requests,” he continued.

Schumer made only four changes to the letter, which he included as a photo in the tweet — swapping Reid’s name for McConnell’s, flipping “Republican” with “Democratic,” and crossing out McConnell’s name at the bottom and replacing it with his own.

McConnell, then the Senate minority leader, made eight requests to Reid, who was then the top Democrat, regarding the hearings for President Barack Obama’s Cabinet choices. Schumer was in agreement with each point the Kentucky Republican made.

Read the letter below:

Our requests are eminently reasonable, shared by leaders of both parties. I’ll return this letter to @SenateMajLdr with the same requests. pic.twitter.com/IMT7ZtJFjV

— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 9, 2017

