Chuck Schumer proposes 'No PR Act' to prevent Trump and Pence's names from appearing on stimulus checks

Sen. Chuck Schumer announced the “No PR Act,” a proposed provision to upcoming stimulus legislation that would prohibit President Donald Trump’s name from appearing on future aid checks.

In March, the Treasury Department announced it would add the president’s name in the corner of the stimulus checks distributed to Americans by the $US2.2 trillion CARES Act.

The Senate is scheduled to return from its extended recess on May 4, when Congress is expected to negotiate future coronavirus aid legislation.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to introduce legislation that would prohibit President Donald Trump’s name from appearing future stimulus relief checks from the federal government.

The New York Democrat plans to introduce “The No Politics in Pandemic Recovery Act” – the “No PR Act” for short – to the next coronavirus stimulus package, according to Politico. If it’s passed, it would prohibit the use of federal money for “any publicity or promotional activity that includes the names, likeness, or signature” of either Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

“President Trump unfortunately appears to see the pandemic as just another opportunity to promote his own political interests. The No PR Act puts an end to the president’s exploitation of taxpayer money for promotional material that only benefits his re-election campaign,” Schumer said in a statement Monday.

He added: “Delaying the release of stimulus checks so his signature could be added is a waste of time and money.”

In March, the Treasury Department announced the president’s name would appear on the checks that were authorised by the $US2.2 trillion CARES Act stimulus package. Last week, Acting Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told CNN’s Jake Tapper that it was his decision – not the president’s – to include Trump’s name on the stimulus check.

Democrats accused the president of delaying the payments and making it appear that he was solely responsible for the stimulus checks. The Treasury Department has denied the checks were delayed to add Trump’s name. It was the first time that reimbursement from the Internal Revenue Service, which by law is barred from operating with political bias, has been associated with a president’s name when issuing payments.

On Friday, President Trump signed an additional $US484 billion coronavirus relief package, which follows his signing of the CARES Act on March 27 and is aimed at sending aid to small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Senators plan to return to Washington on May 4, following an extended recess due to the pandemic. Members of the House are also expected to return on May 4.

Lawmakers are expected to propose a follow-up to the CARES Act in the coming weeks, though it’s uncertain exactly what that next package will contain.

