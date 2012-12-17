CHUCK SCHUMER: 'The Public Will Not Accept This New Normal' Of A Mass Shooting Every Month

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday called for a three-step plan on stricter gun control laws at the federal level, saying “the public will not accept this new normal” of frequent mass shootings.



“When the public sees these as isolated incidents, they’re less upset than when they occur one after the other,” Schumer said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“The public will not accept this new normal — one of these incidents every month, these mass shootings.”

Schumer called for three steps on the federal level:

Reinstate the federal assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004.

Limiting the size of clips to “maybe no more than 10 bullets per clip.”

Restrictions on “mentally unstable people” purchasing guns.

Schumer acknowledged that both sides of Congress need to be more practical in the debate. The left, he said, needs to “admit there is a Second Amendment right to bear arms.” And he said the right must acknowledge that “no amendment is absolute,” comparing it to limitations on the First Amendment.

“We’ve been gridlocked,” Schumer said. “We need a new paradigm. Both sides are in their corner, and they need to come to the middle.”

Watch the clip below, via CBS:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.