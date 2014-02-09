Huge Law Firm Parts Ways With Lawyer Accused Of Making His Ex-Girlfriend's Life A Living Hell

Twitter Angela Kovalesky

The big corporate law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel no longer employs an associate named Samir Tabar, who’s accused in a lawsuit of relentlessly harassing and terrorizing his ex-girlfriend, the American Lawyer reports.

“Mr. Tabar had been on leave and now no longer works for the firm,” said a representative for Schulte, a respected firm that specialises in mergers and acquisitions, securities, and corporate law.

Tabar’s ex-girlfriend, Angela Kovalesky, filed a shocking lawsuit against him in New York state court last week, which accuses him of engaging in “vicious and vindictive conduct” after she ended their relationship in 2013 when he allegedly pulled a knife on her and beat her up.

She claims she was ultimately diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, was forced to see a chiropractor because of his alleged physical abuse, and lost out on getting a new job because she was so traumatized by Tabar’s alleged harassment. Her lawsuit seeks $US3.75 million in damages.

Kovalesky, whose Twitter profile describes her as a women’s rights advocate, says Tabar had tried to “dominate and intimidate her” during and after their relationship. He allegedly put a dog tracker in her purse so he could know her whereabouts when she was out of town. Later, she claims, he told her family that she was a drug addict (which she says she wasn’t) in an alleged attempt to ruin her reputation. Tabar even got in touch with her religious employer after their breakup, she says.

The pair met in 2010, but Kovalesky broke up with Tabar after several incidents of abuse, according to the lawsuit. She allegedly felt sorry for him and started dating him again in the summer of 2012. On Feb. 6, he allegedly pulled the knife on her and beat her. Two days later, she told him she didn’t want to have anything to do with him anymore — spurring an onslaught of threatening messages, according to the lawsuit.

“I will be teaching you a real lesson,” he allegedly wrote. Tabar also allegedly sent this text: “There are some people in this world you just do your best not to cross.”

The lawsuit claims that Tabar eventually pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, and that Kovalesky won a two-year order of protection. However, Justin Sher, a lawyer for Tabar, told The American Lawyer that his client never pleaded guilty any criminal conduct.

“Simply, any allegation of physical violence against Ms. Kovalesky or her property was either dismissed or never prosecuted,” Sher told The American Lawyer. “Ms. Kovalesky’s claim that a tracking device was placed in her pocketbook by Mr. Tabar is as delusional as it is dishonest.”

Read the full complaint here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.