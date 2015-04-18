There was a big change at CNBC after the exec producer of 'Closing Bell' left for Fox Business

CNBC/Scott Wapner Kelly Evans and Scott Wapner cohosting ‘Closing Bell.’

A big change just happened at CNBC after one of the senior level producers suddenly left for Fox Business Network.

Gary Schreier, the executive producer of “Closing Bell,” is returning to Fox Business after a three year stint at CNBC. “Closing Bell” airs from 3-5 pm ET. It’s one of the most important shows at the financial news network. It’s unclear what Schreier’s new role will be at FBN.

According to a memo obtained by Business Insider, Lisa Villalobos was just named executive producer of “Closing Bell” and Maxwell Meyers was named EP of “Fast Money.”

“As some of you know, these moves are triggered by the departure of Gary Schreier, who is returning to Fox Business after a three-year stint at CNBC,” Nik Deogun writes in the memo.

Here’s a copy of the memo:

I’m pleased to announce new roles for two of our excellent executive producers: Lisa Villalobos and Maxwell Meyers. Lisa, who has been executive producer of “Fast Money” for the past 17 months, will become EP of “Closing Bell.” Max, who serves as EP of “Options Action,” as well as a number of digital initiatives, will be the new EP of “Fast Money.” Both Max and Lisa have stellar track records. Prior to joining the “Fast Money” team, Lisa served as senior producer for “Squawk on the Street.” Lisa came to CNBC in 2012 from Fox Business and helped launch two shows there. She also worked as a producer at Court TV and in online ad sales at ABC. She is a graduate of NYU. Max is no stranger to “Fast Money” as he helped launch the program in 2006. He has since held a number of positions at CNBC, including senior producer for “The Strategy Session,” “Fast Money” and “Money in Motion.” Prior to joining CNBC, Max worked at CNNfn. He started his career at Bear Stearns and has written for Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, The Bond Buyer and CNBC.com. He is a graduate of Skidmore College. As some of you know, these moves are triggered by the departure of Gary Schreier, who is returning to Fox Business after a three-year stint at CNBC. I want to thank Gary for his work on “Closing Bell,” which he has so ably guided in his time here. Please join me in congratulating Lisa and Max on their new assignments. Nik

