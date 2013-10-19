INFOGRAPHIC: Where And How People Watch Video On Their Tablets

This post is sponsored by YuMe.

The tablet, once considered a novelty, is fast becoming an essential part of our lives: According to Pew Research Center, more than a third of American adults now own a tablet. In Q4, tablet sales are expected to outstrip those of PCs, and while marketers still spend more on TV advertising than online video advertising, that could change as tablet use skyrockets.

There are common-sense reasons for the rise of the tablet, including lower costs and flexibility, both of which make it easier to watch video anytime and anywhere. YuMe conducted a survey showing that 33 per cent of tablet users prefer to use their devices during “me time,” giving their tablets undivided attention for at least an hour a day. Tablet owners tend to watch video for longer periods on weekends and less time on weekdays, and they’re less likely to multitask when they do so.

Check out the infographic below to get more facts on how and where people watch video on their tablets — and what that means for advertisers. And go here to download YuMe’s full report on the behaviours of tablet users.

Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.