The 15 Schools With The Most Grads At Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is notoriously difficult to get into.

Take its summer internship program as an example: 90,000 people applied to the gig in 2014, but only 1,000 were accepted, yielding a 1.1% acceptance rate.

That’s lower than the admission rate at Harvard, Yale, or Princeton universities. It’s lower than the acceptance rate for analyst gigs at Goldman Sachs.

But if you do make it into Morgan Stanley, you’re in the money. The bank pulled in $US8.9 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2014. Investment banking associates make around $US230,000 after bonuses.

Like every other company, Morgan Stanley has its feeder schools — institutions with networks that are plugged in, raising the likelihood that you’ll land a gig.

To sleuth out which schools lead to Morgan Stanley, we used LinkedIn’s college search tool, which pulls together users’ educational history to show trends in career paths.

Here are the rankings of undergraduate schools with the most alums at Morgan Stanley:

1. Baruch College, City University of New York (482 alumni) 2. New York University (480 alumni) 3. University of Mumbai (383 alumni) 4. Rutgers University — New Brunswick (383 alumni)

5. Columbia University (321 alumni) 6. London School of Economics (300 alumni) 7. University of Maryland — College Park (273 alumni) 8. Cornell University (268 alumni) 9. Harvard University (208 alumni) 10. University of Pennsylvania (199 alumni) 11. Imperial College London (195 alumni) 12. Fordham University (185 alumni)

13. University of Cambridge (182 alumni) 14. Villanova University (180 alumni) 15. University of California, Berkeley (171 alumni)

So if you want to break into Morgan Stanley, you may want to go to school in New York.

