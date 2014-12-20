The 15 Schools With The Most Grads At JPMorgan

Cheryl Gerber/AP Images Ohio State sends tons of grads to JPMorgan.

JPMorgan Chase probably has the broadest — and weirdest — history of any American bank.

Its story includes a role in killing the first secretary of the treasury, helping to win World War I, and contributing to the 2008 financial crisis.

Like the other major Wall Street firms, landing a gig at JPMorgan is a ticket to a higher tax bracket. One example: The investment banking vice president salary is reported as $US172,902, and bonuses boost that to $US337,121.

To get in the door, just as with the other big banks, it helps to go to the right university.

To find out which schools provide the right path, we used LinkedIn’s super-smart college search utility to find the undergraduate programs with the most alumni at JPMorgan.

They are:

1. The Ohio State University (1,811 alumni) 2. University of Phoenix (1,081 alumni) 3. University of Mumbai (989 alumni) 4. Baruch College, City University of New York (774 alumni)

5. Franklin University (745 alumni) 6. University of Delaware (660 alumni) 7. New York University

(619 alumni) 8. Rutgers University — New Brunswick (524 alumni) 9. Ohio University (474 alumni) 10. Arizona State University (463 alumni) 11. DePaul University (463 alumni) 12. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (405 alumni)

13. Penn State University (403 alumni) 14. Miami University (342 alumni) 15. Columbus State Community College (313 alumni)

As you can see, JPMorgan recruits from the heartland.

