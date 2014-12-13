The 15 Schools With The Most Alumni At Goldman Sachs

Slaven Vlasic / Getty One of these NYU grads is probably at Goldman now.

Goldman Sachs is probably the most prestigious company on Earth.

Take it from the rabble-rousing financial writer Michael Lewis.

“‘I’m going to Goldman,’ is still about as close as it gets in the real world to ‘I’m going to Harvard,'” the “Flash Boys” author recently said.

In fact, Goldman is even harder to get into than Harvard — or Yale or Princeton, for that matter.

The investment bank received 43,000 applications for analyst gigs in 2013. It only “accepted about 4% of them,” according to a shareholder letter, a lower acceptance rate than those Ivy League schools.

As new organizational psychology research suggests, the Goldman name provides a ridiculously powerful stamp of approval on a résumé, the kind that fast tracks an already high-potential career.

In an effort to gain some insight on who gets into Goldman, we used LinkedIn’s clever new education utility — which sorts through users’ history to find trends — to find where you should go to school to land a gig at the bank.

Here are the rankings of undergraduate schools with the most alums at Goldman:

1. New York University (428 alumni) 2. London School of Economics

(419 alumni) 3. Cornell University (359 alumni) 4. Harvard University (339 alumni)

5. Columbia University (311 alumni) 6. University of Oxford (303 alumni) 7. University of Cambridge (300 alumni) 8. University of Pennsylvania (284 alumni) 9. Brigham Young University (273 alumni) 10. Imperial College London (248 alumni) 11. Rutgers University — New Brunswick (227 alumni) 12. Princeton University (214 alumni)

13. Baruch College, City University of New York (180 alumni) 14. University of Mumbai (171 alumni) 15. Yale University (169 alumni)

The takeaway: If you’re dying to go to Goldman, head to NYU.

