Rutgers is among the schools with the most players in this year's Super Bowl

Recruiting in college football is a lot easier if a school can show kids that they produce NFL players and not surprisingly, Alabama is one of the schools with the most players on the rosters of the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons for this year’s Super Bowl.

On the other hand, it might come as a bit of a surprise that Rutgers is also one of the schools with four players in Super Bowl LI, along with Bama, Stanford, and LSU. Auburn and Virginia, with three each, are the only other schools with more than two.

In all, 73 schools have at least one player among the 106 active players. Here are the 23 schools with at least two Super Bowl players.

