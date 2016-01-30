Ohio State is the school with the most players in this year's Super Bowl

Recruiting in college football is a lot easier if a school can show kids that they produce NFL players and not surprisingly, Ohio State tops all schools with the most players on the rosters of the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos for this year’s Super Bowl.

Tennessee and Georgia Tech (4 each) are the only other schools with more than three players on the two rosters combined.

In all, 78 schools have at least one player among the 106 active players and 15 players on injured reserve. Here are the 11 schools with at least three Super Bowl players.

NOW WATCH: This is what Tom Brady eats to play pro football at 38 years old



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.