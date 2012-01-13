These 25 Schools Spend The Most Money On Their Football Team

Cork Gaines
Recently, we took a look at the programs that are the biggest money-makers in college sports. But where does that money go?A certain amount of the revenue generated by the football team is required to operate the team. And at most big schools, the remaining revenue from the football and men’s basketball teams are used to support the rest of the athletic department.

Mike Gundy of Oklahoma State recently challenged his school to spend money like the most successful college football programs. And indeed, the most successful teams are indeed spending more than the rest.

#25 Arizona

EXPENSES: $17,965,169

REVENUE: $25,448,212

PROFIT: $7,483,043

All data via The Business of College Sports

#24 Clemson

EXPENSES: $17,992,943

REVENUE: $31,730,042

PROFIT: $13,737,099

#23 Oregon

EXPENSES: $18,198,476

REVENUE: $27,713,278

PROFIT: $9,514,802

#22 Florida State

EXPENSES: $18,689,809

REVENUE: $35,870,789

PROFIT: $17,180,980

#21 Tennessee

EXPENSES: $19,135,650

REVENUE: $56,831,514

PROFIT: $37,695,864

#20 USC

EXPENSES: $19,423,723

REVENUE: $31,148,724

PROFIT: $11,725,001

#19 Northwestern

EXPENSES: $19,430,675

REVENUE: $28,198,769

PROFIT: $8,768,094

#18 Penn State

EXPENSES: $19,519,288

REVENUE: $72,747,734

PROFIT: $53,228,446

#17 Virginia Tech

EXPENSES: $20,009,657

REVENUE: $35,083,799

PROFIT: $15,074,142

#16 Nebraska

EXPENSES: $20,147,302

REVENUE: $54,712,406

PROFIT: $34,565,104

#15 Iowa

EXPENSES: $20,510,807

REVENUE: $44,506,832

PROFIT: $23,996,025

#14 Washington

EXPENSES: $21,306,380

REVENUE: $39,405,237

PROFIT: $18,098,857

#13 LSU

EXPENSES: $21,492,741

REVENUE: $68,510,141

PROFIT: $47,017,400

#12 Georgia

EXPENSES: $22,036,338

REVENUE: $74,888,175

PROFIT: $52,851,837

#11 South Carolina

EXPENSES: $22,482,479

REVENUE: $45,464,058

PROFIT: $22,981,579

#10 Oklahoma

EXPENSES: $23,191,402

REVENUE: $58,811,324

PROFIT: $35,619,922

#9 Michigan

EXPENSES: $23,552,233

REVENUE: $70,300,676

PROFIT: $46,748,443

#8 Wisconsin

EXPENSES: $23,662,925

REVENUE: $43,296,599

PROFIT: $19,633,674

#7 Arkansas

EXPENSES: $24,059,193

REVENUE: $61,131,707

PROFIT: $37,072,514

#6 Texas

EXPENSES: $24,507,352

REVENUE: $95,749,684

PROFIT: $71,242,332

#5 Notre Dame

EXPENSES: $25,164,887

REVENUE: $68,782,560

PROFIT: $43,617,673

#4 Florida

EXPENSES: $26,263,539

REVENUE: $72,807,236

PROFIT: $46,543,697

#3 Alabama

EXPENSES: $31,580,059

REVENUE: $76,801,800

PROFIT: $45,221,741

#2 Ohio State

EXPENSES: $34,373,844

REVENUE: $60,837,342

PROFIT: $26,463,498

#1 Auburn

EXPENSES: $39,069,676

REVENUE: $76,227,804

PROFIT: $37,158,128

