These 25 Schools Spend The Most Money On Their Football Team

Photo: University of Oregon
Recently, we took a look at the programs that are the biggest money-makers in college sports. But where does that money go?A certain amount of the revenue generated by the football team is required to operate the team. And at most big schools, the remaining revenue from the football and men’s basketball teams are used to support the rest of the athletic department.
Mike Gundy of Oklahoma State recently challenged his school to spend money like the most successful college football programs. And indeed, the most successful teams are indeed spending more than the rest.
EXPENSES: $17,992,943
REVENUE: $31,730,042
PROFIT: $13,737,099
EXPENSES: $18,198,476
REVENUE: $27,713,278
PROFIT: $9,514,802
EXPENSES: $18,689,809
REVENUE: $35,870,789
PROFIT: $17,180,980
EXPENSES: $19,135,650
REVENUE: $56,831,514
PROFIT: $37,695,864
EXPENSES: $19,423,723
REVENUE: $31,148,724
PROFIT: $11,725,001
EXPENSES: $19,430,675
REVENUE: $28,198,769
PROFIT: $8,768,094
EXPENSES: $19,519,288
REVENUE: $72,747,734
PROFIT: $53,228,446
EXPENSES: $20,009,657
REVENUE: $35,083,799
PROFIT: $15,074,142
EXPENSES: $20,147,302
REVENUE: $54,712,406
PROFIT: $34,565,104
EXPENSES: $20,510,807
REVENUE: $44,506,832
PROFIT: $23,996,025
EXPENSES: $21,306,380
REVENUE: $39,405,237
PROFIT: $18,098,857
EXPENSES: $21,492,741
REVENUE: $68,510,141
PROFIT: $47,017,400
EXPENSES: $22,036,338
REVENUE: $74,888,175
PROFIT: $52,851,837
EXPENSES: $22,482,479
REVENUE: $45,464,058
PROFIT: $22,981,579
EXPENSES: $23,191,402
REVENUE: $58,811,324
PROFIT: $35,619,922
EXPENSES: $23,552,233
REVENUE: $70,300,676
PROFIT: $46,748,443
EXPENSES: $23,662,925
REVENUE: $43,296,599
PROFIT: $19,633,674
EXPENSES: $24,059,193
REVENUE: $61,131,707
PROFIT: $37,072,514
EXPENSES: $24,507,352
REVENUE: $95,749,684
PROFIT: $71,242,332
EXPENSES: $25,164,887
REVENUE: $68,782,560
PROFIT: $43,617,673
EXPENSES: $26,263,539
REVENUE: $72,807,236
PROFIT: $46,543,697
EXPENSES: $31,580,059
REVENUE: $76,801,800
PROFIT: $45,221,741
EXPENSES: $34,373,844
REVENUE: $60,837,342
PROFIT: $26,463,498
EXPENSES: $39,069,676
REVENUE: $76,227,804
PROFIT: $37,158,128
