Schools on Australia's east coast are cancelling Saturday sport because of the heat -- here's a list

The east coast of Australia has been sweltering through the day, with highs of 40C in certain parts of the nation.

It’s not going to abate over the weekend, and some schools will be cancelling Saturday sport as a result.

Here they are in alphabetical order, but if you haven’t already heard from your school best check with them before you head out tomorrow morning.

Abbotsleigh

Ascham

Brigidine

Cranbrook

Kambala

Kincoppal – Rose Bay

Loreto Kirribilli

Loreto Normanhurst

Meriden School

MLC

Monte Sant’ Angelo

Mount St Benedict

Our Lady of Mercy

PLC Sydney

Pymble Ladies’ College

Queenwood

Ravenswood

Roseville College

Santa Sabina

SCEGGS Darlinghurst

St Catherine’s

Stella Maris

St Patrick’s

St Vincent’s

Tangara School for Girls

Tara

Wenona

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.