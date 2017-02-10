Schools on Australia's east coast are cancelling Saturday sport because of the heat -- here's a list

The east coast of Australia has been sweltering through the day, with highs of 40C in certain parts of the nation.
It’s not going to abate over the weekend, and some schools will be cancelling Saturday sport as a result.
Here they are in alphabetical order, but if you haven’t already heard from your school best check with them before you head out tomorrow morning.
Abbotsleigh
Ascham
Brigidine
Cranbrook
Kambala
Kincoppal – Rose Bay
Loreto Kirribilli
Loreto Normanhurst
Meriden School
MLC
Monte Sant’ Angelo
Mount St Benedict
Our Lady of Mercy
PLC Sydney
Pymble Ladies’ College
Queenwood
Ravenswood
Roseville College
Santa Sabina
SCEGGS Darlinghurst
St Catherine’s
Stella Maris
St Patrick’s
St Vincent’s
Tangara School for Girls
Tara
Wenona
