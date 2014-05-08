CHART: No School Produces More First-Round Picks In The NFL Draft Than The University Of Miami

It has been ten years since the University of Miami was a dominating college football program on the field. But off the field they still lead the way when it comes to producing NFL talent.

Since 2000, no school has had more players taken in the first round of the NFL Draft than Miami (26) and it is not even close. USC and Florida State rank second with 18 each.

The good news for Miami is that there may be no better recruiting tool than a high school player hearing which schools Roger Goodell names on draft night during the first round. Unfortunately, neither Todd McShay, not Mel Kiper Jr., have any Hurricanes projected to go in the first round of this year’s draft.

