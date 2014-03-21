The 20 Schools That Spend The Most Money On Their Men's Basketball Teams

Rick PitinoGetty ImagesLouisville spends $US15.7 million on its basketball team every year.

For most schools, the football and men’s basketball teams are the only profitable teams in the athletic department.

But to make money, those schools must also spend money.

Using data collected by the Office of Postsecondary Education from 2012, we determined the 20 schools that spend the most money on their men’s basketball teams.

The disparity, even among the top teams, is quite large as is the success on the court. The 20 top spenders include two of this year’s top seeds in the NCAA Tournament as well as four schools that didn’t even make the big dance.

#1 Louisville -- $US15.7 million

Gameday Expenses: $US2.0 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US42.4 million

Men's Basketball Profit: $US26.7 million

2013-14 record: 29-5

2014 NCAA Tournament: 4-seed (midwest)

#2 Duke -- $US15.2 million

Gameday Expenses: $US2.3 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US25.7 million

Men's Basketball Profit: $US10.5 million

2013-14 record: 26-8

2014 NCAA Tournament: 3-seed (midwest)

#3 Syracuse -- $US13.8 million

Gameday Expenses: $US1.8 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US26.0 million

Men's Basketball Profit: $US12.2 million

2013-14 record: 27-5

2014 NCAA Tournament: 3-seed (south)

#4 Kentucky -- $US13.7 million

Gameday Expenses: $US2.6 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US23.2 million

Men's Basketball Profit: $US9.5 million

2013-14 record: 24-10

2014 NCAA Tournament: 8-seed (midwest)

#5 UCLA -- $US12.7 million

Gameday Expenses: $US1.5 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US12.4 million

Men's Basketball Profit: -$0.3 million

2013-14 record: 26-8

2014 NCAA Tournament: 4-seed (south)

#6 Kansas -- $US10.7 million

Gameday Expenses: $US2.2 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US16.4 million

Men's Basketball Profit: $US5.7 million

2013-14 record: 24-9

2014 NCAA Tournament: 2-seed (south)

#7 Oklahoma State -- $US10.6 million

Gameday Expenses: $US1.1 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US11.9 million

Men's Basketball Profit: $US1.3 million

2013-14 record: 21-12

2014 NCAA Tournament: 9-seed (west)

#8 Indiana -- $US10.2 million

Gameday Expenses: $US2.1 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US21.3 million

Men's Basketball Profit: $US11.1 million

2013-14 record: 17-15

2014 NCAA Tournament: did not make the NCAA Tournament

#9 Michigan State -- $US9.5 million

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo stands with the team mascot during practice for the NCAA men's Final Four basketball championship in Detroit, Michigan, April 3, 2009.

Gameday Expenses: $US2.3 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US18.5 million

Men's Basketball Profit: $US9.0 million

2013-14 record: 26-8

2014 NCAA Tournament: 4-seed (east)

#10 Texas -- $US9.0 million

Gameday Expenses: $US2.4 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US16.9 million

Men's Basketball Profit: $US7.9 million

2013-14 record: 23-10

2014 NCAA Tournament: 7-seed (midwest)

#11 Memphis -- $US8.5 million

Gameday Expenses: $US2.1 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US8.7 million

Men's Basketball Profit: $US0.2 million

2013-14 record: 23-9

2014 NCAA Tournament: 8-seed (east)

#12 Florida -- $US8.2 million

Gameday Expenses: $US1.7 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US13.4 million

Men's Basketball Profit: $US5.2 million

2013-14 record: 32-2

2014 NCAA Tournament: 1-seed (south)

#13 Arkansas -- $US8.2 million

Gameday Expenses: $US1.8 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US15.5 million

Men's Basketball Profit: $US7.3 million

2013-14 record: 22-11

2014 NCAA Tournament: did not make the NCAA Tournament

#14 Illinois -- $US8.2 million

Gameday Expenses: $US1.1 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US18.5 million

Men's Basketball Profit: $US10.3 million

2013-14 record: 20-14

2014 NCAA Tournament: did not make the NCAA Tournament

#15 Auburn -- $US8.0 million

Gameday Expenses: $US1.4 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US9.5 million

Men's Basketball Profit: $US1.5 million

2013-14 record: 14-16

2014 NCAA Tournament: did not make the NCAA Tournament

#16 North Carolina -- $US7.8 million

Gameday Expenses: $US2.2 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US19.6 million

Men's Basketball Profit: $US11.8 million

2013-14 record: 23-9

2014 NCAA Tournament: 6-seed (east)

#17 Arizona -- $US7.8 million

Gameday Expenses: $US2.2 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US24.9 million

Men's Basketball Profit: $US17.1 million

2013-14 record: 30-4

2014 NCAA Tournament: 1-seed (west)

#18 Pittsburgh -- $US7.5 million

Gameday Expenses: $US1.3 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US12.8 million

Men's Basketball Profit: $US5.3 million

2013-14 record: 25-9

2014 NCAA Tournament: 9-seed (south)

#19 Oklahoma -- $US7.4 million

Gameday Expenses: $US1.6 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US8.4 million

Men's Basketball Profit: $US1.0 million

2013-14 record: 23-9

2014 NCAA Tournament: 5-seed (west)

#20 Connecticut -- $US7.3 million

Gameday Expenses: $US2.1 million

Men's Basketball Revenue: $US6.1 million

Men's Basketball Profit: -$1.2 million

2013-14 record: 26-8

2014 NCAA Tournament: 7-seed (east)

