For most schools, the football and men’s basketball teams are the only profitable teams in the athletic department.
But to make money, those schools must also spend money.
Using data collected by the Office of Postsecondary Education from 2012, we determined the 20 schools that spend the most money on their men’s basketball teams.
The disparity, even among the top teams, is quite large as is the success on the court. The 20 top spenders include two of this year’s top seeds in the NCAA Tournament as well as four schools that didn’t even make the big dance.
Gameday Expenses: $US2.0 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US42.4 million
Men's Basketball Profit: $US26.7 million
2013-14 record: 29-5
2014 NCAA Tournament: 4-seed (midwest)
Gameday Expenses: $US2.3 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US25.7 million
Men's Basketball Profit: $US10.5 million
2013-14 record: 26-8
2014 NCAA Tournament: 3-seed (midwest)
Gameday Expenses: $US1.8 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US26.0 million
Men's Basketball Profit: $US12.2 million
2013-14 record: 27-5
2014 NCAA Tournament: 3-seed (south)
Gameday Expenses: $US2.6 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US23.2 million
Men's Basketball Profit: $US9.5 million
2013-14 record: 24-10
2014 NCAA Tournament: 8-seed (midwest)
Gameday Expenses: $US1.5 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US12.4 million
Men's Basketball Profit: -$0.3 million
2013-14 record: 26-8
2014 NCAA Tournament: 4-seed (south)
Gameday Expenses: $US2.2 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US16.4 million
Men's Basketball Profit: $US5.7 million
2013-14 record: 24-9
2014 NCAA Tournament: 2-seed (south)
Gameday Expenses: $US1.1 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US11.9 million
Men's Basketball Profit: $US1.3 million
2013-14 record: 21-12
2014 NCAA Tournament: 9-seed (west)
Gameday Expenses: $US2.1 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US21.3 million
Men's Basketball Profit: $US11.1 million
2013-14 record: 17-15
2014 NCAA Tournament: did not make the NCAA Tournament
Gameday Expenses: $US2.3 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US18.5 million
Men's Basketball Profit: $US9.0 million
2013-14 record: 26-8
2014 NCAA Tournament: 4-seed (east)
Gameday Expenses: $US2.4 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US16.9 million
Men's Basketball Profit: $US7.9 million
2013-14 record: 23-10
2014 NCAA Tournament: 7-seed (midwest)
Gameday Expenses: $US2.1 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US8.7 million
Men's Basketball Profit: $US0.2 million
2013-14 record: 23-9
2014 NCAA Tournament: 8-seed (east)
Gameday Expenses: $US1.7 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US13.4 million
Men's Basketball Profit: $US5.2 million
2013-14 record: 32-2
2014 NCAA Tournament: 1-seed (south)
Gameday Expenses: $US1.8 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US15.5 million
Men's Basketball Profit: $US7.3 million
2013-14 record: 22-11
2014 NCAA Tournament: did not make the NCAA Tournament
Gameday Expenses: $US1.1 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US18.5 million
Men's Basketball Profit: $US10.3 million
2013-14 record: 20-14
2014 NCAA Tournament: did not make the NCAA Tournament
Gameday Expenses: $US1.4 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US9.5 million
Men's Basketball Profit: $US1.5 million
2013-14 record: 14-16
2014 NCAA Tournament: did not make the NCAA Tournament
Gameday Expenses: $US2.2 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US19.6 million
Men's Basketball Profit: $US11.8 million
2013-14 record: 23-9
2014 NCAA Tournament: 6-seed (east)
Gameday Expenses: $US2.2 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US24.9 million
Men's Basketball Profit: $US17.1 million
2013-14 record: 30-4
2014 NCAA Tournament: 1-seed (west)
Gameday Expenses: $US1.3 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US12.8 million
Men's Basketball Profit: $US5.3 million
2013-14 record: 25-9
2014 NCAA Tournament: 9-seed (south)
Gameday Expenses: $US1.6 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US8.4 million
Men's Basketball Profit: $US1.0 million
2013-14 record: 23-9
2014 NCAA Tournament: 5-seed (west)
Gameday Expenses: $US2.1 million
Men's Basketball Revenue: $US6.1 million
Men's Basketball Profit: -$1.2 million
2013-14 record: 26-8
2014 NCAA Tournament: 7-seed (east)
