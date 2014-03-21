Getty Images Louisville spends $US15.7 million on its basketball team every year.

For most schools, the football and men’s basketball teams are the only profitable teams in the athletic department.

But to make money, those schools must also spend money.

Using data collected by the Office of Postsecondary Education from 2012, we determined the 20 schools that spend the most money on their men’s basketball teams.

The disparity, even among the top teams, is quite large as is the success on the court. The 20 top spenders include two of this year’s top seeds in the NCAA Tournament as well as four schools that didn’t even make the big dance.

