Schools are teaching kids as young as 14 to fight back against shooters

While lockdown drills are relatively common in schools, most think that simply hiding underneath a desk isn’t enough to avoid getting shot by a school shooter.

And since school shooters are becoming increasingly common — the US has more mass shootings than any other country, with schools being the second-most common target — the ALICE Training Institute is teaching kids as young as 14 to fight them.

ALICE, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate, trains teachers and school administrators to defend their schools against mass shooters. Those teachers and administrators then decide how much of that training they want to pass on to their students.

“It’s basically empowering people to make more decisions for themselves,” Bill Barron, an acting security coordinator at Truman High School, who was trained by ALICE, told INSIDER.

The most controversial part of ALICE is its “counter measure,” in which it suggests that teachers and high school students attack armed shooters.

“I’m not sure I’m comfortable with telling students to attack an intruder,” said Lyndell Davis, a principal at Truman High School, who was also trained by ALICE.

ALICE, though, thinks students should be prepared for anything.

“If that person enters the classroom, and my kids are there, I want them to do whatever they can to disrupt that person’s thought process,” said ALICE instructor Michael Kimball.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and video by Adam Banicki

