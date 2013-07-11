A Long Island School District Sent Home The World's Most Error-Filled Reading List

The summer reading list for a Long Island school district is in dire need of an editor, as its recommendations are overshadowed by misspellings, typos, and blatant errors.



The Associated Press reports that there are over 30 slip-ups in the Hempstead public school reading list sent home to parents this summer.

You might think a Long Island school district would be more familiar with F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel about the island in the 1920s:

The list also seems to lack a handle on singular vs. plural, as seen in this odd reversal:

Authors were not immune to the school district’s misspellings, as we are introduced to the powerhouse 19th century sister novelists you’ve never heard of:

These new modern classics are a few of our other favourites:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.