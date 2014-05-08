Here's What School Lunch Looks Like In 13 Countries Around The World

As First Lady Michelle Obama continues her mission to make our schools a healthier place, the Associated Press decided to go out and see how school lunches in the U.S. stack up against those served around the world.

It sent photographers to Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America to see what kids in different countries ate for lunch this week.

The photographers found that while most schools abroad don’t actually sell lunch, the ones that do put a “premium” on feeding their students healthy meals. Students were more likely to go home for lunch or bring a home-cooked meal.

Obama’s campaign aims to distribute more whole grains, fruits, and vegetables in school cafeterias.

However, students have not exactly been enthusiastic. Recent backlash has included kids taking photos of their meager school lunches and tweeting them, or just refusing to eat them altogether.

PARIS, FRANCE: Pike fish, green beans, and Paris mushrooms. LAMBERSART, FRANCE: Another fancy lunch includes rice, salmon, ratatouille, a slice of bread, a salad with celery and carrots, an orange, and doughnut. BAMAKO, MALI: Fried doughnuts, although most students go home to eat. BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA: An empanada of milanesa meat and potatoes. BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA: A lunch box containing rice with chicken Milanesa -- chicken covered with egg and bread. BARCELONA, SPAIN: This lunch is composed of cream of vegetable soup, pan-fried breast of veal with salad, a piece of bread, an orange or banana and water. MADRID, SPAIN: Another Spanish lunch consists of an omelette, vegetable soup, banana yogurt, and water. LONDON, ENGLAND: The meal on the right consists of pasta, fresh broccoli, slices of bread, and seasonal fresh fruit. The other option is vegetable chilli with rice and fresh broccoli, sponge cake with custard, and a banana. OLD HAVANA, CUBA: Rice, chicken croquette, a piece of taro root, yellow pea soup, fried plantains and an orange drink. QUITO, ECUADOR: This packed lunch consists of a ham, cheese, tomato and lettuce sandwich, a boxed oatmeal drink, and an apple. SINGAPORE: Bowls of salad are prepared by the school's kitchen staff to promote healthy eating. Snacks served between meals consist of fruits, home-made bread, natural beans, soup, and barley. JAKARTA, INDONESIA: Rice, meatball soup, tofu, and vegetables. JAKARTA, INDONESIA: Students also buy pancakes on the street for the equivalent of one cent. NABLUS, WEST BANK: Sandwiches brought from home consist of pita bread stuffed with olive oil and zaatar, a mixture of herbs and spices. JAMMU, INDIA: Children stand in line to receive a free mid-day meal made of sweetened rice at a government school. JAMMU, INDIA: This home-made lunch contains flatbread, a turnip dish, and mangoes. RAWALPINDI, PAKISTAN: Most of the children have home-cooked food for lunch, such as eggs, chicken nuggets, bread, rice, or noodles. Others have vegetables, minced mutton or beef prepared and cooked at home the night before. RAWALPINDI, PAKISTAN: More lunch plates on display. 'If we discover that a child has junk food, we ask his or her parents to please make a little effort for their child's health,' says the school's principal. SEATTLE, US: A grilled cheese sandwich on whole grain bread is served with a southwestern-style corn salad, fresh carrots and either canned pears or apple sauce. SEATTLE, US: Another lunch option at the same school is a salad with low-sodium chicken, a whole-grain roll, fresh red peppers, and cilantro dressing.

