School Furniture Manufacturers Are Now Making Larger Desk Chairs For Fat Students

Photo: Flickr/Ed Yourdon

Obese children are struggling to fit into their school desks.



In response, furniture makers are building larger desks and chairs to accommodate kids with expanding waistlines, reports CNN’s Madison Park.

At least three school furniture manufacturing companies, including Hertz Furniture, School Outfitters, and KI, have designed chairs that are wider, deeper, and taller to fit American students, according to CNN.

With 17 per cent of American children now obese, “big and tall” sizes have been in higher demand than standard sized desk chairs, CEO of Shoplet.com Tony Ellison told CNN.

Car seats might be next on the list to get super-sized, following in line with train seats, luxury cars, and hospital equipment.

