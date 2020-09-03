Masks and disinfectant for schools will no longer be paid for by FEMA, which says they're not a 'direct emergency protective measure'

(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File) A FEMA vehicle.

On Tuesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it would no longer reimburse states for most personal protective equipment used in schools, courthouses, and other businesses.

FEMA said that under new guidelines it would pay only for PPE to prevent a “direct emergency,” including direct medical care, mass-casualty management (handling dead bodies), and some food services. It also said it would provide funding only for a 60-day supply of PPE.

On a call with state and tribal officials, a recording of which was obtained by NPR, Keith Turi, a FEMA assistant administrator for recovery, said PPE – including cloth face masks and disinfectant – for schools and other businesses were now considered “increased operating costs” and could instead be covered by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Two weeks ago, Vice President Mike Pence said teachers were essential workers and would be “prioritised” for PPE, according to CNN.

“Supporting schools and other functions – courthouses and other related functions – are not a direct emergency protective measures and therefore they’re not eligible for” public assistance, Turi said on the conference call, according to NPR.

FEMA has been a key player in helping Americans keep their heads above water during the pandemic. The agency’s Lost Wages Assistance program is designed to help states pay unemployment benefits as a federal stimulus plan hangs in the balance. So far, 44 states have been approved for grants.

FEMA’s changes are set to go into effect on September 15.

