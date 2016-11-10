The elementary school that correctly predicted presidential elections for 48 years was wrong for the first time ever

Darren McCollester/Getty Images The kids at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School got it wrong in nearly half a decade.

For the first time in the 48 years it’s been conducting mock elections, Benjamin Franklin Elementary School’s presidential prediction was wrong.

Students chose Hillary Clinton as the 45th president, with 52% of votes compared to 43% for Donald Trump.

Perhaps students shouldn’t fret too much over breaking their nearly five-decade streak.

The results of the 2016 presidential election are being called the biggest upset in political history, after Trump was named president elect early Wednesday morning.



Almost all of the major election forecasters, including RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight, also got the prediction wrong. And the Dow Jones futures plunged more than 750 points Tuesday night.

Still, students at Benjamin Franklin must be a little disappointed to have ended their impressive prediction stretch. The first election they correctly predicted was one year after the school opened, when Richard Nixon secured the presidency in 1969, CBS News reported.

The Yorktown Heights, New York school spends months teaching students about the candidates’ positions, and last week, they went into their mock voting booths to cast their votes.

“We have minority groups, students that speak English as a second language, white collar, blue collar,” Principal Patricia Moore told CBS News. “It could be representative of the nation,” she continued.

