School closures this fall may impact kids psychologically, according to a psychotherapist. Here's how parents can help.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues across the US, many schools are in limbo as to whether or not they will reopen for in-person classes this fall.

If schools remain closed, Morin says that some students, especially those with preexisting mental health challenges, may be more susceptible to a psychological and emotional distress.

Morin says it’s important to establish an at-home routine with extracurricular activities such as music, crafts, or sports, and to set goals so that your kids can feel a sense of accomplishment

I’ve heard several different potential school-year scenarios from my friends who are scattered across the country. Some of them are being told by their districts that kids may be able to attend school a few days a week in the fall. Others are hearing their kids might attend classes virtually – at least at first. And some have heard that schools are likely to open in the fall despite the pandemic.

The idea that schools might not open next fall has many parents worried. While some are worried about practical issues – like daycare – others are concerned that being out of school might negatively affect kids socially, emotionally, and cognitively.

While we don’t know what the long-term psychological impact on kids might be (after all, closing schools due to a pandemic isn’t something any recent generations have endured), there is some evidence that being out of school could take a toll on some kids’ emotional well-being.

School closures might not have a psychological impact on some kids. After all, plenty of homeschooled children are well-adjusted individuals.

Not all children will fare so well, however. Some may experience emotional distress that could affect them for the rest of their lives. Here’s what we know so far:

Kids with preexisting mental health issues may experience the most problems. According to a report published in The Lancet in April, 83% of young individuals with a history of mental illness say the pandemic made their condition worse. So while some kids may struggle with fears of getting sick, others may experience distress due to the changes to their daily routines and being isolated from their friends.

About 26% of young people with a mental health issue report they are unable to access mental health support during the pandemic. Many children see their mental health treatment providers at school. Without school, some of these kids may go without services. Some kids may experience new mental health issues.Research on children in Wuhan, China found an uptick in mental health issues during the pandemic. Studies revealed 23% of children experienced depression and 19% experienced anxiety and it’s thought that school closures and social distancing played major roles in the decline in mental health.

During past epidemics, school closures often led to lower graduation rates. This was mostly because teenagers started jobs and didn’t return to school even after they were open.

Obviously, times have changed since the days of polio outbreaks. Things like online learning and child labour laws will likely curb mass dropouts. But, some kids may still give up on education if traditional classrooms don’t re-open in the fall.

What parents can do



There’s a good chance parents can prevent a lot of the negative effects of school closures by being proactive in the fall. Here are some things that can reduce children’s distress and keep them mentally strong if schools aren’t open:

Establish a routine. Kids do best when they have a schedule. So establish some structure in their lives. Set aside time for school work, chores, exercise, and play – similar to the way teachers do. Your child will adjust better to the “new normal” when they know what to expect every day.

Kids do best when they have a schedule. So establish some structure in their lives. Set aside time for school work, chores, exercise, and play – similar to the way teachers do. Your child will adjust better to the “new normal” when they know what to expect every day. Find safe ways to socialise. Kids need to be around their peers. Friendships are an essential component to healthy emotional and social development. Of course, you need to observe current safety practices. But if you can get your kids together for playdates or organised activities, do it. If they can’t be together physically, create ways for your kids to socialise online – such as an online lunch group where they can talk to other kids every day.

Kids need to be around their peers. Friendships are an essential component to healthy emotional and social development. Of course, you need to observe current safety practices. But if you can get your kids together for playdates or organised activities, do it. If they can’t be together physically, create ways for your kids to socialise online – such as an online lunch group where they can talk to other kids every day. Encourage activities. Extracurricular activities are important. And while you may not be able to have them join their “usual” activities, there are alternative options. Look for online activities, like an online cooking class or dance class. These activities can foster learning and reduce feelings of isolation.

Extracurricular activities are important. And while you may not be able to have them join their “usual” activities, there are alternative options. Look for online activities, like an online cooking class or dance class. These activities can foster learning and reduce feelings of isolation. Help them set goals. Everyone feels better when they’re working toward a goal – including kids. So whether your child wants to run a mile at a faster pace or they’re hoping to learn how to play the violin, help them establish a healthy goal they can work on. Then, assist them in creating a schedule that will help them work on that goal – such as practicing 20 minutes, five days a week.

Everyone feels better when they’re working toward a goal – including kids. So whether your child wants to run a mile at a faster pace or they’re hoping to learn how to play the violin, help them establish a healthy goal they can work on. Then, assist them in creating a schedule that will help them work on that goal – such as practicing 20 minutes, five days a week. Get professional help if needed. If you’re seeing changes in your child’s mood or behaviour that concern you, talk to your paediatrician. You also might try reaching out to a mental health professional. If it’s not safe to attend therapy appointments in person, you may be able to establish virtually therapy appointments for your child.

