A Florida school district modified its free meal program after evidence that people were taking extra food to sell online

Getty Images

A school district in Florida has modified is free meal program after finding evidence that some people may have taken extra servings and attempted to sell the food online.

Food distribution sites ran out of supplies as staffers noticed that people had visited several sites to collect multiple servings of meals.

The schools now require parents to provide identifying information when collecting the food, provided in packages of a week’s worth of meals and distributed once a week.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Florida’s Hillsborough County Public Schools have changed the way they provide free meals to children in the district after evidence emerged that some people were taking more than their share of food and offering it for sale online, CNN reported.

Staffers are now using new technology to track distributions and help ensure students continue to have access to the free meals,according to the district website.

The crackdown began after staffers noticed a “significant increase” in the number of meals being served at sites across the district, and even noticed adults arrived to pick up food with district meals already visible inside their car, a district spokesperson told the news outlet.

District officials also received screenshots showing food items provided by the district being offered online, advertised as “free” but prompting potential buyers to make an offer when they clicked on the listing.

“It’s a shame that a few of our community members would go to multiple sites, take food away from children, and seek to build their financial portfolio on children who will not have food today,” Superintendent Addison Davis told CNN.

The district, across west central Florida and headquartered in Tampa, provides food every Wednesday at 147 sites. Each package includes a week’s worth of meals, including one pound of lunch meat, a loaf of bread, milk, juice and nutritious snacks,according to the district website.

The packages are available to anyone under 18, regardless of whether or not they are a student, according to the site. But under the new policy, parents picking up a food package for their child must provide either the name and birth date, or student ID number, for each child, and are not allowed to collect more than the share allocated to their child(ren).

Many students in the US depend on healthy, low- or no-cost meals provided by schools to meet their nutritional needs – with schools closed for the foreseeable futures, districts are looking for innovative strategies to provide food and other resources to their students.



Read more:



A mum who relies on federal benefits can’t get her groceries online, even though she had a fever and a cough: ‘I’m confused, concerned, scared to death’

The coronavirus has probably infected far more children in the US than thought, a study says

Dr. Oz says he ‘misspoke’ when he said reopening schools may be ‘worth the trade-off’ despite potentially causing more coronavirus deaths

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.