School Celebrates 'Trayvon Martin Day' With Iced Tea And Skittles

Photo: *Micky via Flickr

Parents of children at a Washington DC-area elementary school received Arizona Iced Tea Friday to commemorate the killing of Trayvon Martin. Malcolm X Elementary School students received Skittles, FOXdc reported.Then-17-year-old Martin was shot and killed by night watchman George Zimmerman. Zimmerman has been charged with second-degree murder.



Martin bought Arizona iced tea and Skittles from a Florida 7-11 before he was shot.

“Trayvon Martin Day” was meant to teach students and parents about race relations, school principal J. Harrison Coleman said.

“We want to send a message that we want to stop the bullying, zero tolerance, and bring about a happy spirit and a sense of bonding within the community and the school,” Coleman told FOXdc.

