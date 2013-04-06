A School Bus Carrying 25 Children Crashed Outside Chicago

WGNtvA school bus with 25 children onboard crashed this morning in the Chicago suburb of Newport Township, NBC reports.



The bus, which was en route to Newport Elementary School, ended up on its side. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, including a Jeep.

One person was killed, and all of the children suffered minor injuries, a school official told told Chicago’s WGNtv.

Firefighters are conducting rescue efforts on the scene, local newspaper the Daily Herald reported. About 20 ambulences responded to the crash.

