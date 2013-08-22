Injuries Reported After School Bus Crashes In Kansas

A school bus has crashed while driving along the Kansas Highway 7 and Kansas Highway 32 in Bonner Springs, KMBC.com reports.

Live footage from the scenes shows paramedics on site, and a number of students appear to have been taken away on stretchers.

The bus was carrying 36 girls, according to CNN’s Jennifer Feldman, and was reportedly travelling from Pembroke Hills School District in Kansas City to Tall Oaks Camp in Linwood, Kansas, Fox 4 reports.

41 Action News originally reported that five students were seriously injured, and 20 have minor injuries, but a school spokesperson later told the Kansas City Star that there were no serious injuries.

Fox 4 reporter Rob Zerwekh tweeted this picture from the scene:

A school bus overturned at Kansas Hwys. 7 (K-7) and 32 (K-32) near Bonner Springs. Numerous kids hurt #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/N9MHAOdxeA

— Rob Zerwekh (@zerwekh) August 21, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.