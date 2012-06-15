Scholastic Freaks Over Harry Potter, Threatens To Sue TechCrunch, et al

Henry Blodget

New York-based Harry Potter publisher Scholastic has sent out a barrage of “copyright infringement” notices, including one to TechCrunch, whose sin was merely noting that the new book was available on BitTorrent.  Scholastic’s outrage notwithstanding, it’s a miracle that it took as long for the book to find its way online as it did.  So they can’t be serious, can they?  Apparently, they can.  Photo: TechCrunch

Harrypotter

Don’t look, or we’ll sue you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us