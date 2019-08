Weiner Schnitzel originated in Austria, but the breaded veal cutlet has become a popular dish throughout Europe. Walliser Kanne in Basel, Switzerland has become famous for its version of schnitzel, which is cooked in front of diners.

Story by Julie Zeveloff. Editing by David Fang.

