Google CEO Schmidt Wants A Twitter Search Deal

During yesterday’s earnings call, Google (GOOG) CEO Eric Schmidt talked up the benefits of a search deal with Twitter:



“Without commenting specifically about Twitter … you could imagine that … it could be a channel for product information, marketing information, real-time information for which you can hang advertising products, whether it’s a text ad or a video ad or so forth off of it … It strikes me that’s a logical strategy for them to pursue and something that we would be very happy to pursue with them and all other players in that space.”

While we can come up with five reasons Google should just buy Twitter for $1 billion, we also like the simpler idea of Google serving search against against Twitter search results.

Back in 2006, Google (GOOG) agreed to pay Fox Interactive $900 million for the right to sell search ads on MySpace. Google executives have since admitted the deal was a mistake. Who goes to MySpace for search?

Twitter users, however, have every reason to use its search for short product reviews. Here are some search results we think advertisers would happily pay to be near:

Twitter is also a great place for restaurant and movie reviews:

Photo: Birdfreak.com

