Schmidt Hasn't Considered Stepping Down From Apple Board

- Google CEO Eric Schmidt says he hasn’t considered stepping down from Apple’s board because “he didn’t believe the company is a major competitor.” [paidContent]
- Hulu gearing up to launch in six to eight international markets, getting international content for U.S. site [FT]
- Microsoft buys game developer BigPark [PR]
- Apple’s next devices could have built-in 3G modems [AppleInsider]
- Skype guys want to raise $266 million venture fund [peHUB]
- AT&T may cut iPhone monthly service rates by $10 [MacRumors]
- Google’s 2009 founders’ letter [Google Blog]
- Facebook fixes bug that gave easy access to your email address [NYT]
