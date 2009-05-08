Schmidt Hasn't Considered Stepping Down From Apple Board

Dan Frommer
  • Google CEO Eric Schmidt says he hasn’t considered stepping down from Apple’s board because “he didn’t believe the company is a major competitor.” [paidContent]
  • Hulu gearing up to launch in six to eight international markets, getting international content for U.S. site [FT]
  • Microsoft buys game developer BigPark [PR]
  • Apple’s next devices could have built-in 3G modems [AppleInsider]
  • Skype guys want to raise $266 million venture fund [peHUB]
  • AT&T may cut iPhone monthly service rates by $10 [MacRumors]
  • Google’s 2009 founders’ letter [Google Blog]
  • Facebook fixes bug that gave easy access to your email address [NYT]

