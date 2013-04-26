Google Chairman Eric Schmidt: Google Glass Can Be Weird And Inappropriate

Eric Schmidt

Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt thinks that there are some “obvious” places where Google Glass is inappropriate, Reuters reports.



Schmidt also admitted that talking out loud to control Glass through its voice recognition is, “the weirdest thing.”

Early last month, Google held a contest where anyone could tweet what they would do “If I had glass…” and win the chance to try out an early version of the technology.

Google Glass places a small screen in the top right corner of your field of vision, providing users with social media updates, directions, and the ability to video chat, among other things.

Schmidt also shared his belief that Glass will cause people to “develop new etiquette to deal with such products that can record video surreptitiously and bring up information that only the wearer can see.”

MIT’s technology review reported earlier this week that a Redditor discovered code that implies glass will let you snap photos by winking.

While this may seem minor it gives us a glimpse into how Google is imagining people will interact with this technology. MIT continues:

Your body isn’t a tool for delivering your experience: it is your experience. Merging the body with a technological control surface doesn’t magically transform the act of manipulating that surface into bodily experience.

It’s no wonder that Schmidt thinks the experience is strange for now. Users and non-users alike will have to get used to technology being fully integrated into daily routines, which may mean changing the way we think about how we interact with technology.

Schmidt confirmed Google’s challenge, saying that Glass is “so new, we decided to be more cautious…It’s always easier to open it up more in the future.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.