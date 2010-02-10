Schizophrenic Euro Routing

Germany made it clear that there’s ‘no alternative’ to a bailout, yet the euro isn’t happy. Despite rallying on previous bailout expectations, it now appears that euro investors have little confidence in German assurances of a bailout.



WSJ: Germany is considering a plan with its European Union partners to offer Greece and other troubled euro-zone members loan guarantees in an effort to calm fears of a government default and prevent a widening of the credit woes, people familiar with the matter said.

