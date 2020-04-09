Here's where every major character ended up on the series finale of 'Schitt's Creek'

Pop TV Schitt’s Creek aired its final episode.

The characters have come a long way since the Rose family lost their fortune and made a last-resort decision to move to a small town in season one.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season six of “Schitt’s Creek.”

The season six finale of Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” premiered on Tuesday, bringing the masterfully-written comedy series to a close.

In the sixth season, the Schitt’s Creek community is as tight-knit and quirky as ever. David Rose (Daniel Levy) prepares to marry his fiancé (and Rose Apothecary business partner) Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid), while his sister Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) establishes herself as the town’s burgeoning publicist.

Their parents, meanwhile, both throw themselves into their work as Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) franchises the Rosebud Motel and Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) chases on-screen opportunities.

While the finale serves as an emotional goodbye to the beloved town’s residents, it also becomes apparent that a switch has flipped within the Rose family, who manages to go from being comically unrelatable to completely loveable.

Johnny, Moira, David, and Alexis are no longer adjusting to their stripped-down lifestyle; by the end, they have all discovered their independent identities in “Schitt’s Creek.”

Here’s where all the major characters end up after the series finale.

Johnny Rose leaves Schitt’s Creek to run the Rosebud Motel Group’s headquarters in California.

Using his strong business acumen, Johnny leads Roland Schitt and Stevie Budd on their mission to land an investor for the Rosebud Motel Group.

After pitching the idea to his former assistant’s hedge fund in New York City, Johnny’ finds out that his idea has been turned down. However, an alternative investor expresses interest in the franchise and supplies funding for the group.

Originally planning to have the group’s headquarters in New York City, Johnny decides to move the office to California to be with his wife Moira.

During the finale, Johnny pitches in to help reorganise his son’s wedding.

As the couple leaves Rosebud Motel and drives to the airport, Johnny asks the driver to stop. He peeks his head out the window for “one last look” at the town sign – which now features images of his own family – before saying the final line of the entire series, “Driver, we’re ready.”

Moira Rose moves to California after being cast on a reboot of “Sunrise Bay.”

Moira delves back into acting after landing a role in the movie “The Crows Have Eyes 3.” Ever confident and prepared to seek new roles, the Rose family matriarch excitedly sets her sights on Broadway upon learning that Johnny plans to move to New York City.

However, she’s caught off guard when she’s invited to appear in the reboot of the 1990s soap opera “Sunrise Bay” alongside Nicole Kidman in California. However, she remains hesitant to sign on after her character was suddenly killed off the show in the original version.

The “Sunrise Bay” team decides not to cast a problematic actor named Clifton Sparks and throws in a diamond tennis bracelet for good measure, meeting Moira’s conditions for joining the cast.

After accepting the role, Moira says her goodbyes to Schitt’s Creek before moving to California with Johnny.

David Rose marries Patrick Brewer, and they remain in Schitt’s Creek.

David is initially very excited to move to New York City with Patrick and Alexis until he learns that his fiancé has had his eye on their dream house – a cottage à la Kate Winslet’s cosy residence in “The Holiday.” Further straining David’s move, Stevie Budd informs him that his New York City friends chose a music festival over his wedding.

During the penultimate episode, David announces that he’ll forego his move to New York City, staying in Schitt’s Creek with Patrick and continuing to work with him at Rose Apothecary instead. He also tells Patrick that he put in an offer on the cottage.

In the season finale, David and Patrick wake up to a storm outside and scramble to salvage their wedding day – as they didn’t arrange a tent for the outdoor venue.

While David stresses about the wedding, Patrick arranges for him to get a massage to calm down while he figures out a new venue. Patrick incidentally left the masseuse an envelope of cash, telling him to take good care of David, which leads to David getting a happy ending during the massage on his wedding day.

The misunderstanding comes to light soon after, and while Patrick is upset at first, they realise it was a miscommunication and still make it to the wedding.

After changing the location to the town hall, the couple exchanges vows in an emotional ceremony officiated by Moira, who dons a dramatic pope-inspired ensemble.

The morning after the wedding, David waves his parents goodbye from the Rosebud Motel driveway with Patrick, Alexis, and Stevie by his side – ready to start a new chapter of his life in Schitt’s Creek.

Alexis Rose moves to New York City to work as a publicist for a streaming service called Interflix.

Alexis Rose faces bouts of heartbreak in season six of “Schitt’s Creek” after her split from her ex-fiancé Ted Mullens (Dustin Milligan), who previously landed his dream job and moved to the Galapagos Islands.

However, she channels her energy into promoting Moira’s role in “The Crows Have Eyes 3,” doing such an impressive job that she catches the attention of Interflix, the streaming service behind the film.

She accepts a job as a publicist for the company in New York City, unwavering in her decision even after her brother and Patrick decide to stay behind in Schitt’s Creek. She also decides to go it alone and turns down money from Twyla in the penultimate episode, asking instead for Twyla to use part of the cash to visit her in New York.

Before the Rose family members part ways, Alexis tells Moira that she’s grateful they lost their fortune, explaining that it allowed her to truly get to know her family during their years at Rosebud Motel. She also spends the episode telling each of her family members that she loves them.

Alexis is also the one to walk David down the aisle at his wedding. She does so wearing a white gown, which she only realises looks like a wedding dress seconds beforehand.

When she confesses that she felt she was ruining his wedding, David tells her, “I think you’re giving yourself a lot of credit. My wedding was already ruined. But for what it’s worth, I am continuously impressed by you.”

Stevie Budd keeps a home base in Schitt’s Creek but plans to travel to open new Rosebud Motel locations.

After a season of Stevie (Emily Hampshire) questioning her life decisions and career path, she ultimately decides to work with Johnny and Roland to build the Rosebud Motel Group.

Her role within the group requires her to have a home base in Schitt’s Creek while travelling around the country to open new Rosebud Motel locations.

After David Rose asks her why she’s staying in Schitt’s Creek after talking about living and working elsewhere, Stevie explains that she didn’t want to move to a big city like New York. She just wanted to know that she could.

Stevie also acted as the maid of honour at David’s wedding.

Roland Schitt stays in Schitt’s Creek to take care of the motel.

Roland (Chris Elliot), the town’s clumsy, outspoken mayor, decides to stay put in Schitt’s Creek and look after the Rosebud Motel after he, Johnny, and Stevie land an investor for the group.

He can’t help but pull one last joke on Johnny and Moira as they head out of town, paying tribute to the Rose family by putting pictures of them on the Schitt’s Creek welcome sign.

Jocelyn Schitt continues to lead the Jazzagals in Schitt’s Creek.

Jocelyn Schitt (Jennifer Robertson) may have lightly sparred with Moira for control of the Jazzagals, but she was certainly sad to see her friend leave town for California.

A staple of the Schitt’s Creek community, Jocelyn remains in Schitt’s Creek with her husband Roland and their baby at the end of the series.

Twyla Sands buys Café Tropical after revealing that she’s a multimillionaire.

In perhaps one of the biggest twists of all six seasons, Café Tropical waitress Twyla Sands (Sarah Levy) tells Alexis that she won $US92 million in the lottery, splitting the fortune in half with another person.

After Twyla explains that she doesn’t want her fortune to change her life, Alexis urges her to splurge on something that will bring her joy.

So, Twyla calls Café Tropical’s owners and buys the entire restaurant, informing Alexis that she wants to change its name to “Twyla’s Café Tropical.”

Before Alexis leaves Schitt’s Creek, Twyla tries giving her a check for the clothes Alexis passed on to her, adding that she can use the money to get her footing in New York City.

Alexis is astounded by her friend’s generosity and tempted to accept. However, she refuses and decides to make it on her own, telling Twyla that she’s the best person she’s ever known.

Twyla, along with the rest of the Jazzagals, sings at David’s wedding. They cover David and Patrick’s song, Tina Turner’s “The Best,” as David walks down the aisle.

Ronnie Lee shows her soft spot for Moira by the end of the series.

Councilor Veronica “Ronnie” Lee (Karen Robinson) hasn’t always been fond of the Rose family – often with good reason – but she comes around in season six.

When Moira Rose tells the Jazzagals that she’s leaving Schitt’s Creek to pursue her acting career, Ronnie tears up and catches the group by surprise. Revealing how much she cares about Moira, Ronnie shows a rare glimpse of emotion and joins a group hug around her.

Ronnie also helps in to pitch with David’s wedding, managing to get all new flowers to decorate the venue because she knows the florist intimately.

Although she makes it clear she’s doing it for David, not Patrick, whom she is still mad at for the time he wanted her to hurry up with remodeling his bathroom.

