An Original Copy Of The Real-Life Schindler's List Is On EBay For $3 Million

Right now, you can buy any old copy of Steven Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List” for as low as $0.99.



However, if you want a real piece of history, the actual list of names Oskar Schindler assembled in 1945 to keep people off trains to Auschwitz is up for auction on eBay.

The bidding starts at $3 million.

According to The New York Post, the list is one of four known copies in existence.

The New York Post reports the private sellers, collectors Gary Zimet and Eric Gazin, hope the item will sell for as high as $5 million.

The document is 14 pages long detailing the names of 801 persons.

You can currently bid on the item for the next 10 days.

Not anyone can swoop in and purchase the list, though. According to eBay, the item is “restricted to pre-approved buyers only.”

Anyone interested in purchasing must email to be placed on a list.

Here’s a preview of the list:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.