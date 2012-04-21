Here's Why Roger Clemens And Curt Schilling Blew Off The Big Fenway Park Celebration Today

Photo: AP Images

Today is the 100th birthday for Fenway Park and there will be a celebration that will include many of the greatest players to ever wear a Boston Red Sox uniform. However, two of most important players of the last 30 years, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling, turned down invitations to join the party.According to USAToday.com, Clemens regrets not being able to attend “Big-time,” but that his 17-year old son will be playing in a baseball tournament this weekend that Clemens does not want to miss.



Schilling wrote a letter addressed to “Red Sox Nation” (via NESN.com), in which he explained that he cannot attend because “business at 38 Studios has made my participation in the 100th anniversary of Fenway Park impossible.”

Of course, in addition to both having played important rolls in the recent history of the Red Sox, both have also had a love-hate relationship with the fans. So their absence will be a bit more conspicuous than that of others.

