Rep. Adam Schiff says it’s unlikely that all Americans and allies will get out of Afghanistan by the end of the month, as the Taliban reject efforts to extend deadline

Adam Schiff on Monday expressed doubt all Americans and allies could exit Afghanistan by August 31.

The White House says more than 37,000 have been evacuated by the US and its allies so far.

The Taliban, however, warned of consequences if the US tried to extend the end-of-month deadline.

The House Intelligence Committee’s chair, Rep. Adam Schiff, on Monday said it was unlikely all Americans and allies would be able to get out of Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline.

“I think it’s possible, but I think it’s very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated, the number of SIV’s, the number of others who are members of the Afghan press, civil-society leaders, women leaders,” Schiff told reporters. “It’s hard for me to imagine all of that can be accomplished between now and the end of the month.”

On Sunday, President Joe Biden suggested delaying the full withdrawal of troops from the country to evacuate more Americans and allies who worked with the US and are at risk of being killed by the Taliban.

The Taliban, however, rejected the suggestions and threatened “consequences” if US troops remained in the country after the deadline.

Thousands of Afghans rushed to leave the country after the Taliban took over August 15. Chaos at Kabul’s international airport has been deadly at times.

Seven people were killed in a stampede at the airport Sunday, and last week several others died after desperately clinging onto a departing plane.

More than 37,000 people have been evacuated by the US and its allies so far, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said on Monday.

Other lawmakers have echoed Schiff’s outlook. Rep. Jason Crow, an Afghanistan war veteran, also said he didn’t think it was possible to get everyone out by the deadline.

“This deadline has got to extend,” Crow said in an interview with MSNBC. “There’s just no way that we get the people out that we need to get out between now and the end of the month. It’s just not going to happen.”