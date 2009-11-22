Schiff: Roubini Doesn't Get Why Gold Is Soaring

In a new video, one noted doomsayer, Peter Schiff, takes on another one, Nouriel Roubini, on the subject of gold. Nouriel Roubini believes every asset, including gold, is over-inflated due to the dollar carry trade. Schiff disagrees, and says Roubini doesn’t understand the fundamentals behind gold — that it’s going to keep heading higher as a result of government action.



Enjoy. (via Chris Masse)



