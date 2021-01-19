Adam Schiff and James Comey are pushing for Trump to be cut off from post-presidential intel briefings after he leaves office

Saul Loeb/Getty Images Rep. Adam Schiff chairs the House intelligence committee.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said that President Donald Trump should not be given intelligence briefings when he leaves office.

In an interview with the CBS show Face The Nation on Sunday, the longstanding Trump critic said: “There is no circumstance in which this president should get another intelligence briefing â€” not now, not in the future.”

Schiff is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and oversaw the inquiry that preceded Trump’s first impeachment.

On Sunday he continued: “I don’t think he can be trusted with it now, and in the future he certainly can’t be trusted.”

Schiff, a longtime critic of Trump, said that Trump had politicized intelligence during his time in office, and that US allies had withheld information because they did not believe he could be trusted with it.

That situation, he said, “makes us less safe.”

Traditionally, former presidents are given routine intelligence briefings and granted access to classified information after they leave office. The briefings are granted as a courtesy by presidents to their predecessors, meaning that President-elect Joe Biden could decide not to offer them to Trump.

Schiff’s concern that Trump may abuse the information echoes a warning by Susan Gordon, principal deputy director of national intelligence from 2017 until 2019, in an op-ed in the Washington Post Saturday.

Gordon, who gave intelligence briefings to Trump, wrote that the president has made clear that he intends to be further involved in national politics after he leaves office, in contrast to other ex-presidents.

She also noted that “Trump has significant business entanglements that involve foreign entities.”

“It is not clear that he understands the tradecraft to which he has been exposed, the reasons the knowledge he has acquired must be protected from disclosure, or the intentions and capabilities of adversaries and competitors who will use any means to advance their interests at the expense of ours,” Gordon wrote.

Former FBI director James Comey, who was fired in 2017 by Trump for initiating the probe into his campaign’s entanglements with Russia, also warned against giving him further information.

In an interview with ABC News last Friday, he said that ex-presidents are given the briefings so they can contribute to public discussions accurately, and so they know of any threats against them.

However, he argued, “the guy’s a lying demagogue who you can’t trust.”

“You want to be very, very careful about what you give him.”

Their comments come in the wake of the House of Representatives last Wednesday voting to impeach Trump for the second time.

Trump is accused of instigating riots that saw a mob of supporters attack the Capitol to halt Biden’s certification as president.

During his term in office, Trump was accused several times of mishandling intelligence, disclosing classified information to Russian officials in a 2017 White House meeting, and tweeting out a likely classified picture of Iranian missile sites in 2019.

