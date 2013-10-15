Get Ready For A Stacked Week Of Fedspeak

REUTERS/John Gress Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke pauses as he speaks at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Annual Conference on Bank Structure and Competition, May 15, 2008.

Though the government shutdown is leaving us with a dearth of economic data, this week we’ll still see initial jobless claims, the somewhat unreliable Philadelphia Business Survey, and consumer price data.

We’ll also have 15 Fed speeches to keep an eye on, hopefully providing a glimpse into how fiscal tremors in Washington might impact monetary policy.

Here’s the schedule from Citi’s Peter D’Antonio (all times are Eastern Time):

Monday, 10/14, 9 p.m.: Fed Chairman Bernanke to speak via prerecorded video in Mexico City on central bank independence Tuesday, 10/15, 10 a.m.: New York Fed President Dudley to speak on a panel in Mexico. Tuesday, 10/15, 7:15 p.m.: Dallas Fed President Fisher to speak on the “U.S. Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy” in New York. Wednesday, 10/16, 1:30 p.m.: Cleveland Fed President Pianalto to speak on “Housing in the National Economy” in Ohio. Wednesday, 10/16, 5:30 p.m.: Kansas City Fed President George to speak at the Oklahoma History Center on the Federal Reserve’s centennial event. Wednesday, 10/16, 6:45 p.m.: Dallas Fed President Fisher to speak at a debate on “Break Up the Big Banks” in New York. Thursday, 10/17, 7:45 a.m.: Dallas Fed President Fisher will speak at an Economic Club of New York breakfast. Thursday, 10/17, 12:45 p.m.: Chicago Fed President Evans to speak at the Wisconsin Real Estate and Economic Outlook Conference Thursday, 10/17, 12:45 p.m.: Kansas City Fed President George to speak on the U.S. economy in Oklahoma City. Thursday, 10/17, 2:45 p.m.: Minneapolis Fed President Kocherlakota to speak on monetary policy strategy in Montana. Friday, 10/18, 8 a.m.: Richmond Fed President Lacker to speak at a conference on resolution of a systemically important bank. Friday, 10/18, 1 p.m.: Fed Governor Tarullo to deliver keynote at a conference on resolution of a systemically important bank. Friday, 10/18, 2 p.m.: Chicago Fed President Evans to speak at the FMA Annual Meeting Luncheon in Chicago. Friday, 10/18, 3:40 p.m.: New York Fed President Dudley to deliver speech titled “Resolution is not the Panacea” in Washington. Friday, 10/18, 4:30 p.m.: Fed Governor Stein to speak on “Methods for Addressing Financial Imbalances” at a NBER conference in Boston.

