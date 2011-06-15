SCHWARZENEGGER MAID: Maria And I Cried In Each Other's Arms

Remember Arnold Schwarzenegger and his love child? They are back in the news (presumably to the great relief of Anthony Weiner).



Schwarzenegger’s maid Mildred Baena has given an exclusive interview to Hello magazine — including a photo of her and Arnold’s son Joseph.

Baena reveals to Hello that when Maria Shriver confronted her about her son the two cried in each other’s arms.

“She was so strong. She cried with me and told me to get off my knees. We held each other and I told her it wasn’t Arnie’s fault, that it takes two.”

Indeed. The actually interesting part of the interview, however, is the fact that Baena apparently didn’t realise Joseph was Arnold’s son until he began to grow and resemble him.

“It was as Joseph grew and I started to see the resemblance that I wondered – but It became more apparent as time went on,” she said.

“I knew Arnold was the father, and maybe as Joseph got older and began to look like him, he [Arnold] wondered. But he never said anything to me.”

Which, if true, makes the picture of Arnold and family at Joseph’s christening notably less creepy. However, the similarity was not lost on Maria.

She would say things like, “I’m here if you need to talk.” I sensed something was up. I have so much love and respect for Maria.

“Finally, she asked point blank.”

