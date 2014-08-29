Schapelle Corby's Parole Could Be In Jeopardy After Her Boyfriend Was Caught With Drugs In Bali

Schapelle Corby. Getty / Puta Sayoga

Schapelle Corby’s boyfriend Ben Panangian faces up to 2 years behind bars after he was caught in possession of marijuana in Bali.

News Corp is reporting Denpasaar police arrested Panangian in Nusa Dua, Bali on August 20.

There are also reports marijuana was found at Panangian’s home after a police raid.

If he is found guilty, Corby could be found to have broken her parole.

Her parole agreement includes restrictions that she must not use or distribute drugs, she must report to the corrections board on a monthly basis and be subject to snap inspections of her sister’s home.

Corby was arrested in October 2004 while entering Bali’s Denpasar airport, where customs officials found 4.2kg of cannabis in her bodyboard bag.

She served over nine years of a 15-year sentence and was released on parole in February. The day of her release was an intense media-crazed event.

Corby has already tested the patience of Indonesian law authorities. First when Channel 7 offered her an exclusive media deal worth $500,000, and then again when her sister, Mercedes Corby, spoke out about Schapelle’s time in Kerobokan jail in an interview with the Sunday Night program on Channel 7.

