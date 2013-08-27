This Infographic Analyses 45 Potential Match Dynamics In Any Grand Slam Tennis Match

This post is sponsored by IBM.

The U.S. Open starts this week, and rabid tennis fans are keeping track of each ace, break point, missed volley, and Rafael Nadal fist pump. IBM may have even the most stat-geeky fans beat, though. IBM SlamTracker’s Keys to the Match system

calculates 41 million data points from eight years of Grand Slam matches to apply predictive analysis to every facet of every player’s game.

Check out the infographic below to find out what went into IBM’s exhaustive data efforts, which could be applied to both sports and business. U.S. Open fans should visit IBM Sports for in-depth analysis of all the action, and follow IBM Sports on Instagram for animated data points and live pictures from the Open.

