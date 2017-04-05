Engineers showcase the latest model of wheelchair which climbs stairs with ease

The Swiss engineering students behind the Scalevo wheelchair improved the model to create “Scewo,” the latest prototype.

The wheelchair uses rubber tracks and it can tackle stairs with a slope of up to 34 degrees. Users control it with a joystick.

The creators are crowdfunding on Patreon, and hope to market this new version in 2018.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

