There's Now A Perfume That Smells Like Apple Products

Greatest Hits, a Melbourne-based collective of artists, has created a perfume that captures the smell of opening a newly purchased Apple product. That’s right, a MacBook pro is the new, new car.According to the company’s blog, the scent, “encompasses the smell of the plastic wrap covering the box, printed ink on the cardboard, the smell of paper and plastic components within the box and of course the aluminium laptop which has come straight from the factory where it was assembled in China.”



Mmm, Foxconn.

Greatest Hits approached scent marketing company Air Aroma to actually produce the perfume, which will be displayed at an art exhibit through May 12. The product is not for sale.

