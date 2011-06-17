Scenes From The Anthony Weiner Presser: A Slideshow

When you’ve heard a man who tried out for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1942 say the word “sexting,” you’ve just about heard it all.
Anthony Weiner went to Brooklyn this afternoon to offer his resignation to the people he hurt most—the “hard-working…patriotic…opinionated…authentic” old Jewish men and women of Sheepshead Bay. Business Insider was there to give you an intimate look at what went on behind the cameras (literally), at the Council centre for Senior Citizens out on Quentin Road.
Most of the complaints at senior citizens centre were not about sexting or tweeting, but were rather more mundane. These displaced bingoers seemed more upset about the 'hubbub' and 'ballyhoo' taking over their beloved hall than about being betrayed by their Congressman.
It was difficult to hear Weiner in the room. Some of the senior citizens complained they couldn't hear, prompting several responses from other senior citizens--mostly variations on, 'Well, if you shut the hell up maybe you could hear!' Others were mad when nothing had happened by the promised 2:00. Two ladies near the entrance way worried that people might trip on all the television wires.
Shortly into his statement, Weiner was interrupted by some very loud hecklers near the front. If you thought they were loud on television, they were even louder in the room. This really upset the old guy next to me (the one who tried out for the Dodgers), who said: 'There really are some crazy people out there.'
Widely-derided on the street outside the senior citizens centre--including by a cop, mind you--as a 'loudmouth' and 'douche-bag,' Benjy Bronk of the Howard Stern show shouted at Weiner, 'Are you more than seven inches?'
The senior citizens sitting with Business Insider in the back of the hall loudly disapproved.
As Time writes, 'Not only was it rude and distracting but it also ensured that Weiner wasn't the biggest schmuck in the room.'
Bronk was swarmed when he hit the pavement outside. With his right foot in a cast, Bronk was herded by cops behind a barricade where he took questions from reporters and enjoyed his stolen fifteen minutes.
