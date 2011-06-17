Scenes From The Anthony Weiner Presser: A Slideshow

It was difficult to hear Weiner in the room. Some of the senior citizens complained they couldn't hear, prompting several responses from other senior citizens--mostly variations on, 'Well, if you shut the hell up maybe you could hear!' Others were mad when nothing had happened by the promised 2:00. Two ladies near the entrance way worried that people might trip on all the television wires.

Shortly into his statement, Weiner was interrupted by some very loud hecklers near the front. If you thought they were loud on television, they were even louder in the room. This really upset the old guy next to me (the one who tried out for the Dodgers), who said: 'There really are some crazy people out there.'