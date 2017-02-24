Watch a scene from the new 'Alien' movie that's eerily similar to the original's shocking intro

20th Century Fox released the official prologue to “Alien: Covenant” called “Last Supper.” Colonization ship, the Covenant, heads to a remote planet to establish a new human population. In this scene, the crew of the Covenant have their final meal before entering cryosleep.

Luke Scott directs this next chapter in the “Alien” franchise made famous by Ridley Scott.

“Alien: Covenant” hits theatres May 19, 2017.

