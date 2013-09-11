This Car Dealership Cut Down On Auto Theft Without Needing Security Guards

This post is sponsored by Tyco Integrated Security.

If you’ve ever shopped for a new car, you’ve gone to a dealership expecting to see the shiniest, most head-turning cars available right there on the lot. Keeping the latest models on site is great for business, but it puts dealers in a bind, since there’s a higher risk that the cars will be stolen. Hiring security guards to protect them can get expensive. And how efficient is it, really?

One nationwide car dealership with over 250 lots went looking for a solution to this problem — one designed just for them. They especially wanted a security system that kept video records for conducting internal investigations, so the dealership could look for flaws in the process (anything from someone accidentally leaving a door open to employee theft) and then improve on it. Equally important, they wanted to save money.

Tyco Integrated Security spent months studying the dealership and designing a system that suited its specific needs. Today, Tyco professionals “tour” every lot remotely, at regularly scheduled intervals. They observe and record activities day and night, performing many of the same duties as actual guards. Security officials can send out announcements to intruders or anyone needing help, as well as communicate with two-way audio. Recorded images are sharp enough to see every detail, even at night.

Not every business can afford to hire security guards or other personnel devoted to guarding against theft. Systems like the one Tyco developed for this dealership represent a new and effective way for companies to save money while getting consistent, good results. Centralized operators can verify that alarms are real, not triggered by animals or other natural events, so that false alarms are reduced (along with false alarm fines). In the case of an actual emergency, Tyco can contact law enforcement.

With its custom-built security system, this national dealership can focus less energy on guarding its cars, and more on selling them.

